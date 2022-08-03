Mountain lions spotted around neighborhood near Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of mountain lions were recently caught on camera moving as a group in Ramsey Canyon, a residential area near Sierra Vista.

Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) shared the video, adding that mountain lions are "usually much more of the loner type."

According to the AZGFD website, "mountain lions are solitary animals with the exception of females with kittens or breeding pairs."

AZGFD says any number of situations can attract predators such as mountain lions: Illegal feeding of potential prey, such as deer and javelina could be factors. So too could livestock. Officials say livestock should be secured in roofed enclosures or barns at night.

If you see predators roaming in residential areas, AZGFD officials say you can call (623) 236-7201 anytime of the day.