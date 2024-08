TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mount Lemmon Highway is closed due to a crash, Monday evening.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says it is closed in both directions between mile posts 2 and 3.

PCSD is asking drivers to avoid the area.

PCSD did not say when the highway is expected to reopen.

