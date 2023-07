TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest Service is seeking public comment on the upcoming Mount Lemmon Fire Station remodel.

The project will involve expanding and reconfiguring the current station, ultimately adding over 2,400 square feet of space.

The Coronado National Forest Service is allowing the public to access the project's documents, which lay out its goals, as well as the proposed changes.

Those documents can be found here. Public comment will be accepted through July 20.