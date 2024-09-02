Mount Lemmon Fire District breaks ground on vital station renovation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In response to growing concerns about the health risks faced by firefighters, the Mount Lemmon Fire District has initiated a major renovation of its only fire station, Station 310.

A recent groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of this important project, which aims to improve safety conditions for the firefighters who protect this mountainous region.

Station 310, built in 1984, was never intended to be a full-time living space for firefighters. Over the years, the crew has made makeshift renovations to adapt the facility, but it still poses significant risks.

One of the most pressing issues is the station's outdated design, which allows harmful fumes from diesel engines and fire particulates to infiltrate the living quarters.

"When we start all the trucks and everything, all the fumes and all that kind of stuff go into our living quarters where we eat," said Aaron Lindflott, a Mount Lemmon Fire District firefighter and EMT.

Studies conducted by the University of Arizona and the Tucson Fire Department have shown that occupational exposure to carcinogens significantly increases cancer risks among firefighters.

The design flaws of Station 310, particularly in relation to carcinogen exposure, underscore the urgent need for renovation.

"When this was built, there wasn’t enough that was understood about carcinogens," said Captain Dan Leade of the Mount Lemmon Fire District. "As it stands now, our firefighter’s living quarters are exposed to those carcinogens."

The renovation project, which officially began with the September 1st groundbreaking ceremony, will address these concerns by adding critical safety features. Among the most significant upgrades is the installation of air locks that will separate the "hot zone," where diesel smoke and other contaminants are present, from the living areas.

This addition is expected to dramatically reduce the risk of contamination for the firefighters who spend much of their time in the station.

"This project is really going to help the community out quite a bit," said Todd Canale, a clerk and board member of the Mount Lemmon Fire District. "It’s looking at the quality of life for our firefighters and will definitely improve our response capabilities up on the mountain."

Construction on the new facility is set to begin next week and is expected to take between nine months and a year to complete.

During this period, the firefighters will be temporarily housed in a nearby cabin to ensure that they remain ready to respond to emergencies on the mountain.