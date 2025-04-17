Mount Lemmon businesses prepare for busy Easter weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Easter is around the corner, and as the weather warms up, some Tucson families are heading up to Mount Lemmon for the weekend to escape the heat.

From Mount Lemmon Lodge to Elevated Espresso, local businesses in Mount Lemmon are preparing for one of their busiest weekends of the year.

The owner of Mount Lemmon Lodge, Diana Osborne, says they’re ensuring everyone can enjoy their Easter egg hunt. From now until Sunday, Osborne says a golden egg is hidden inside the lodge, and when it’s found, kids can exchange it for a prize.

“The kids are so engaged as well as the parents, and when they find the golden egg, we are just so excited because the kids, they get to find this joy like magic, like in the old days," said Osborne.

On Saturday, April 19th, adults can get in on the fun too.

“We find that the adults are just as engaged as the little kids. And so, we are going to have a golden egg hunt for the adults, and if someone finds it, they're going to win the grand prize," said Osborne.

Over at Elevated Espresso, coffee lovers can enjoy their new spring menu for Easter. Their barista, Antonia Ortiz, says she’s starting to decorate for the weekend. She adds that more people are visiting Mount Lemmon because of the weather.

“This is the one escape that Tucsonans have that everybody can enjoy, and it's something that's super affordable, and why not? It's Easter," Ortiz said. "So, it’s a great time to come with the family.”

For more things to do on Mount Lemmon this Easter weekend, click here.