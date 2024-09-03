Mount Lemmon a cool spot to spend Labor Day

MOUNT LEMMON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you needed a Labor Day holiday getaway it was hard to find a better spot than Mount Lemmon, especially to get away from the heat.

Every so often you get to pull a pretty choice assignment around here. Sure we’re still working on a holiday but we had a chance to come up Mount Lemmon, where it’s nice and cool and talk to a bunch of other people who thought being up there was a pretty good idea.

The Road to Mount Lemmon can take you up to about 91 hundred feet, and take you down twenty or thirty degrees.

Reginald Johnson, Senior says he just got back to Tucson and knew where he wanted to go.

Reporter Craig Smith asked him: “So when you first got back into town, was that like, ‘Ooh, it's hot. Let me go up here.?’”

He said, “Exactly, You read my mind, that is exactly what we were thinking. We said, we're gonna get away from the heat for a minute.”

Summerhaven had plenty of people ready for a cool stroll among the shops and restaurants.

But Ryan Ledwith was ready to hop on his mountain bike for something more strenuous.

Craig Smith asked: “What's the appeal?

Ledwith: “Cooler, weather, gorgeous views and nice people usually

Craig: “And the bike.”

Ledwith: “Yep, bike’s great, mountain biking up here.”

In a lot of the country people see Labor Day as the official end of Summer. Now it’s true kids are back to school, and it’s tougher to go on a lengthy vacation but when we asked Wes Marsh, he said Arizona has a lot of summer left.

“End of summer? I think it's Halloween. To me, Halloween is when summer quits and And it actually starts cooling off to me. Other than that it's still hot. We have two seasons. Hot and really hot.”