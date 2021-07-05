Motoryclist dead in July 4 wreck at Kolb and Kenyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police identified a motorcyclist who died in a July 4 wreck at Kolb Road and Kenyon Drive.

Police say the crash happened at 10:27 p.m. Sunday. Derek Bruce Post, 57, was riding a silver 2007 Harley-Davidson XL1200 motorcycle southbound on Kolb when he hit a blue 2015 Toyota Tundra on the passenger side.

Post was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tundra stayed at the scene.

Police say Post failed to yield and was speeding. No citations or charges have been issued.

