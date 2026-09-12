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Motorcyclists could face arrest under new lane splitting law

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Ciara Encinas
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TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — A new law in Tucson could lead to motorcyclists being arrested for reckless driving.

The law targets lane splitting, which happens when a motorcycle is driving between vehicles while traffic is moving.

Traditionally, lane splitting has resulted in a traffic citation. Under the new law, however, motorcyclists caught lane splitting could also face arrest, according to police.

Lane filtering remains legal. This allows motorcyclists to move between lanes when traffic is slowing down or stopped.

The new law takes effect Sept. 12.

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