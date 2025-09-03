Motorcyclist's body found hours after motorcycle found on Aviation Parkway

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was found dead near the Aviation Parkway and the South Kino Parkway underpass hours after his motorcycle was found, upright and leaning against a jersey barrier on Aviation's eastbound shoulder.

According to Tucson Police, officers found the motorcycle at East Aviation and the East 22nd underpass late in the evening on Saturday, August 30. The Yamaha YZFR6 had minor scrapes on the side, but was otherwise undamaged. Efforts were made to contact the owner, but were unsuccessful. The motorcycle was towed.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 31, officers responded to East Aviation and South Kino Parkway for reports of an unresponsive motorcyclist, on the ground and off the roadway. Upon arrival, they found the body of 20-year-old Beckham Chadwick West, TPD said. West was determined to be the owner of the motorcycle found the night before.

TPD investigators determined that West was traveling eastbound on Aviation Parkway at a high rate of speed when he lost control and was ejected from his motorcycle. West then struck a streetlight pole near Aviation and the South Kino Parkway underpass, dying on impact, TPD said. The motorcycle continued traveling upright and eastbound on Aviation, coming to a stop, against the jersey barrier near the 22nd Street underpass. West was wearing a helmet and was located a "substantial distance" from where his motorcycle was found, TPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.