Motorcyclist who crashed on Northwest side dies in hospital

A 46-year-old motorcyclist died in hospital Saturday following a crash just east of the Tucson Mountains on the city's Northwest side.

According to a news release from PCSD, Monte Johnson was riding his motorcycle westbound on West Picture Rocks Road, when he went left of center and crashed into the desert area off of the roadway.

Witnesses told deputies they did not believe that Johnson was speeding, the news release said.

Johnson was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Oct. 18.