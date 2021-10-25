Motorcyclist seriously injured near River Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A serious injury wreck involving a motorcycle slowed traffic near River Road between Campbell Avenue and Hacienda del Sol Road Monday.

Tucson police asked drivers to avoid the intersection during the investigation.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Midtown Division Officers are asking drivers to avoid travel on E. River Rd. between N. Campbell Ave. and N Hacienda del Sol Rd. while they investigate a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/t1xY5TGG9d — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) October 25, 2021

