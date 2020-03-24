Menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured at Speedway and Campbell

Posted: 6:44 AM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 09:44:10-04
TUCSON POLICE
Tucson police say a serious injury wreck restricted traffic at Speedway and Campbell Tuesday.
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police say a serious injury wreck restricted traffic at Speedway and Campbell Tuesday.

Police say the wreck involved a motorcycle and car.

Drivers were told to avoid the intersection. Grant and Alvernon were available as alternates.

The intersection of Speedway & Campbell is restricted (no through traffic - right turns only) while detectives investigate a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle & passenger car. Please avoid the intersection for the next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/81oZDTLtfE

— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) March 24, 2020

