Motorcyclist seriously injured at Speedway and Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police say a serious injury wreck restricted traffic at Speedway and Campbell Tuesday.

Police say the wreck involved a motorcycle and car.

Drivers were told to avoid the intersection. Grant and Alvernon were available as alternates.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨

The intersection of Speedway & Campbell is restricted (no through traffic - right turns only) while detectives investigate a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle & passenger car. Please avoid the intersection for the next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/81oZDTLtfE

— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) March 24, 2020