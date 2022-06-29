Motorcyclist killed in crash at North Fairview Avenue and West Wetmore Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a crash at the intersection of North Fairview Avenue and West Wetmore Road.

Officers confirm this collision only involved one motorcycle.

They say Tucson Firefighters arrived on scene first and took the motorcyclist to the Banner University Medical Center Sunday evening.

According to the TPD, the rider, James H. Sturgill, was traveling west on Wetmore Road on a black 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHXS motorcycle.

That's when the 50-year-old hit a traffic signal pole at a bend in the road.

Police believe him not slowing down was the main cause of this crash. Officers say impairment might have contributed as well.

Investigators are still trying figure out exactly what happened.

Last year, 43 people were killed on the roadway, including:



12 pedestrians

3 bicyclists

7 motorcyclists

21 drivers

So far this year, police have tracked 47 deaths, including:



22 pedestrians

2 bicyclists

12 motorcyclists

11 drivers

Officers have not arrested or charged anyone connected to Sturgill's death.