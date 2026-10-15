Motorcyclist killed following Tucson crash Tuesday

One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Tucson Tuesday night.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. near South Campbell Avenue and East Cochise Vista.

The department said a Kia was traveling south on Campbell when the driver attempted an east turn onto Cochise Vista and hit the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, identified as 26-year-old Cedricc Theanthonii Joe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said. No arrests or citations have been made at this time.