Motorcyclist hit at corner of North Euclid Avenue and East 9th Street

Road closure due to investigation
Tucson Police Department
Posted at 7:48 PM, Sep 09, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is temporarily closing off the corner of North Euclid Avenue and East 9th Street as it investigates a crash.

Public Information Officer Sergeant David Fritsch tells KGUN 9 the department heard about someone hitting a motorcyclist Saturday night around 6.

Though he says details are limited at this time, Sgt. Fritsch confirms it was a man riding the motorcycle. Emergency responders have since taken him to a local hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

Investigators are currently trying to figure out what happened. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.

