Motorcyclist dies days after crash on Valencia Road, police said

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has announced a man has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash last week on the city’s south side.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. on October 23 to the intersection of East Valencia Road and South Columbus Boulevard for reports of a collision involving a motorcycle, police said.

Investigators say the motorcyclist, 43-year-old Jason Paul Mifsud, was riding west on Valencia when his 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a 2002 Subaru Legacy that was turning left from eastbound Valencia onto northbound Columbus.

The impact pushed the Subaru into another vehicle that was stopped at the light.

Mifsud was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say he was wearing a helmet but did not have a valid driver’s license or motorcycle endorsement.

According to TPD, officers found illegal drugs in Mifsud’s possession.

Detectives say impairment will be determined through medical records. The Subaru driver, a 23-year-old man, was not impaired, police said.

On October 27, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner notified police that Mifsud had died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and no citations or charges have been issued at this time.