TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A motorcyclist died after a Wednesday wreck.

Tucson police say 25-year-old Daniel Joseph Huggins was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson FLXRS near Fourth Avenue and 22nd Street at about 9 p.m. when his motorcycle hit a black 2011 Dodge Nitro that turned left in front of him.

The driver of the Dodge Nitro stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No citations or charges have been issued.