Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck on Southeast side

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a Ram pickup on Tucson's southeast side on Friday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, 42-year-old Colby Matthew Sweet was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Golf Links Road when he struck the Ram, which was attempting to make a left turn from Calle Polar.

Tucson Police determined that Sweet was traveling at well above the 40-miles-per-hour speed limit.

Work zone signage was present west of Calle Polar, blocking the middle eastbound lane, the news release said.

Sweet was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and had the proper motorcycle endorsement associated with his license.

TPD determined the driver of the Ram was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.