Motorcyclist dead after crash on Sandario Road

Posted at 4:33 PM, Jun 12, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a motorcycle crash involving injuries.

The incident occurred on June 11 around 4:14 p.m. at the intersection of North Sandario Road and West Desert Wren Drive.

It involved a motorcycle and a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

According to PCSD, the motorcycle was being operated by a 17-year-old male.

The motorcyclist was driving northbound on North Sandario Road The Trailblazer was driven by 42-year-old Martin Craig southbound on North Sandario Road.

Craig tried to make a left turn onto West Desert Wren Drive and struck the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later passed away.

Craig was arrested for causing death by a moving violation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

