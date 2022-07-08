Motorcyclist critically injured in Thursday night Harrison wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Thursday night.
Tucson police say the crash happened near 5th Street and Harrison Road Thursday night.
A 24-year-old man was hospitalized in the crash and was treated for life-threatening injuries.
The other driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither driver was believed to be impaired.
