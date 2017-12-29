Motorcycle wreck shuts down Tucson Blvd.

Phil Villarreal
9:07 AM, Dec 29, 2017

TPD

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police shut down Tucson Blvd. from Glenn to Fort Lowell Friday morning to investigate a serious injury motorcycle wreck.

Police expected the intersection to be closed for several hours.

