Motorcycle wreck shuts down Tucson Blvd.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police shut down Tucson Blvd. from Glenn to Fort Lowell Friday morning to investigate a serious injury motorcycle wreck.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Tucson Blvd will be shut down from Glenn to Ft. Lowell for the next few hours as officers investigate a serious injury motorcycle collision. pic.twitter.com/XzRVcQZIZh— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) December 29, 2017
Police expected the intersection to be closed for several hours.
