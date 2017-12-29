Motorcycle wreck shuts down Tucson Blvd.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police shut down Tucson Blvd. from Glenn to Fort Lowell Friday morning to investigate a serious injury motorcycle wreck.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Tucson Blvd will be shut down from Glenn to Ft. Lowell for the next few hours as officers investigate a serious injury motorcycle collision. pic.twitter.com/XzRVcQZIZh — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) December 29, 2017

Police expected the intersection to be closed for several hours.

