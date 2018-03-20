Motorcycle vs. motorcycle crash shuts down SB Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police is working a motorcycle versus motorcycle crash that has shut down the southbound lanes of Oracle.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday and police say the injuries are serious.

No word on what caused the crash or how many people were involved.

At this time, southbound lanes of Oracle are closed from Roger Rd. to Pasttime. Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

There is no time frame given as to when the roadway will reopen.