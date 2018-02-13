Motorcycle accident causing restrictions on I-10

Joey Greaber
3:47 PM, Feb 13, 2018
NORTHWEST FIRE DISTRICT

TUCSON, Ariz. - A motorcycle accident on westbound Interstate 10 is causing traffic restrictions.

According to Northwest Fire District, I-10 is reduced to one lane between Orange Grove and Ina.

The motorcycle rider has severe, non-life threatening injuries according to DPS.

