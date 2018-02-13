Motorcycle accident causing restrictions on I-10

Mostly Cloudy
TUCSON, Ariz. - A motorcycle accident on westbound Interstate 10 is causing traffic restrictions.
According to Northwest Fire District, I-10 is reduced to one lane between Orange Grove and Ina.
The motorcycle rider has severe, non-life threatening injuries according to DPS.
Westbound I-10 reduced to one lane between Orange Grove and Ina (in construction zone) due to motorcycle accident. Heavy slowing in the area. pic.twitter.com/IpLIcrd9zq— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) February 13, 2018
