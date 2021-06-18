Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Motive sought for fatal string of Arizona freeway shootings

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 15:01:15-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine why a gunman opened fire on vehicles and pedestrians for some 90 minutes across suburban Phoenix, leaving one person dead and a dozen others injured.

Authorities believe a man they arrested Thursday acted alone in the string of drive-by shootings. One victim was able to give authorities a description of the vehicle and the license plate number. Authorities caught up with him in a retail area and took him into custody without incident.

There were at least eight separate shootings in three cities that stoked fear throughout metro Phoenix and shut down parts of major freeways.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!