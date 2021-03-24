Mother of man fatally shot by Mesa police files $15M claim

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The mother of a man fatally shot last September by Mesa police has filed a $15 million claim against the city, alleging officers killed her unarmed her son without reason and failed to provide him medical assistance after he was mortally wounded.

The Police Department did not immediately respond to a request Wednesday by The Associated Press for comment on the claim dated Monday on behalf of Ana Sandoval, the mother of 21-year-old Angel Benitez. Police previously said Benitez was behind the wheel of a parked stolen car after a pursuit when he was shot by officers who perceived a threat as he dropped his hands out of view.

