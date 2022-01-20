Mother of hit-and-run victim killed on New Year's Eve makes plea for help from the public

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN-TV) — It happened an hour and a half before midnight on New Year's Eve, on West Fort Lowell near North Oracle. Cari Conway was crossing the street when she was struck and killed by a 2018 Hyundai Tucson.

The driver fled the scene.

Cari's family is asking for anyone who may have information to come forward and share what they know.

The family is saying they just want to know the other side of the story and get some closure.

"I've been very angry for the last 20 days, like really angry, like how you're a monster. You know, how can you do this? You're gonna have to look over your shoulder the rest of your life. And for some reason today I woke up and I'm like, if I ever expect to get on with my life, I have to forgive this person. And I need to know what their side of the story is." ~ Kim Conway, Cari's mom



Cari's mom says she understands the detectives can't chase ghosts, and it will take the public's help to solve this crime.

Kim posts every day on any group that will let her, just to keep this top-of-mind for everyone who sees her messages.

"I just want to say to the people of Tucson that there is someone out there that knows something. Someone has damage to their car...

Please help bring some Justice for Cari. Her family deserves to know what happened that night."

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

