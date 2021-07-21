Watch
Mother arrested in Arizona in deaths of her 2 kids in Nevada

Posted at 9:55 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 12:55:31-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old mother of two young children who were found dead in separate bathtubs at a suburban Las Vegas home has been arrested in northwest Arizona.

KVVU-TV reports that Jovan Trevino was arrested late Tuesday at a hospital in Bullhead City where police said she admitted herself for treatment and told staff members she had killed her children.

The bodies of her 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter were found Monday in a home in Henderson. Mohave County jail records show Trevino was being held pending her transfer in custody to Nevada. It's not immediately clear if she has an attorney representing her.

