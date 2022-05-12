Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Morning mobile-home fire contained, several dogs perished

No human injuries
tfd.png
Tucson Fire Department
tfd.png
Posted at 10:31 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 13:51:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department has controlled a mobile-home fire, where firefighters found several small dogs dead.

This fire broke out in the home on the 1000 block of West Prince Road Thursday morning.

No civilians or firefighters are reported injured as a result of the fire.

The department is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰