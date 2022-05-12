Morning mobile-home fire contained, several dogs perished

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department has controlled a mobile-home fire, where firefighters found several small dogs dead.

This fire broke out in the home on the 1000 block of West Prince Road Thursday morning.

No civilians or firefighters are reported injured as a result of the fire.

The department is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

