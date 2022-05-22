Sunday morning delays on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Intermittent closures of up to 15 minutes in each direction are scheduled between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on May 22, 2022.

Arizona Department of Transportation says to use caution and watch for The Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers who are slowing or stopping traffic on I-10 as needed so utility crews can work safely.

Some safety tips from ADOT



Expect the unexpected.

Slow down!

Keep up with traffic flow.

ADOT says work zone safety is important not only to protect those who are working on the highways but also to keep motorists safe. The most common collision is rear-end collisions which are preventable ADOT says.

