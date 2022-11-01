Morey Madhouse Haunted Yard serves tricks and treats to Tucson area for 42 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN-9) — If you’re still looking for a neighborhood to visit tonight, we’ve got a house that’s serving both tricks and treats.

This Morey Madhouse is quite the treat because not only is it a 42 year tradition for the Morey family but it’s also on Treat Avenue and Waverly St. The exact address is 2725 E Waverly St.

The “Morey Madhouse” has been welcoming trick-or-treaters since 1980. The tradition started with Rick Morey Wolfe's parents, and he’s continued it with his husband Sean.

“So for most of my life I’ve been doing this,” said Morey Wolfe.

This year their home features their haunted yard, and two paths. One path leads to a haunted carport, and the other is for kids just getting candy.

“Everybody gets a bag of candy. My mom has always said that if we’re going to scare them, we should give them enough candy to make it worth it,” he said.

He can’t believe how popular it’s become over the years.

“It’s crazy about the word of mouth because last year we had about 600 people come by,” said Morey.

But what keeps them bringing their haunted yard back is their neighbors.

“More than anything the neighborhood continues to encourage it,” he said.

The “Morey Madhouse” also uses their popularity to support a good cause every year. This year the Morey's are hoping to get 300$ in donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

They’re hoping the unique features of the haunted yard will bring enough people to reach their goal.

“My dad is a master with the air compressor. So he’s created props that move with an air trigger. That stuff’s really fun because it’s unique,” he said. “We always set up a haunted walkthrough in one of our carports. We change that every year. It’s never the same when we come up with new ideas.”

If you’re up for the scare you can come check it out between 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. tonight only.

