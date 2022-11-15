More than $85,000 in grants to help TPD focus on traffic safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has announced plans to step up its focus on traffic-related safety, with the help of four recent grants from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS):

Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant

$30,000 Effective November 2022 - September 2023

Distracted Driving Safety Grant

$10,000 Effective through 2023

Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Grant

$15,000 Effective through 2023

Occupant Protection Traffic Grant

$31,350 Effective Oct. 1, 2022 to Sep. 30, 2023



Though the four grants are separate and have distinct timelines, their objectives will have some overlap.

Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant

The TPD says it has pinpointed several local intersections where high numbers of collisions occur. These intersections will become focal points for officers to enforce traffic laws, with the intent of reducing aggressive driving habits such as speeding, tailgating, failure to yield and red light-running.

The grant monies will also go toward enforcing seatbelt use, DUI laws and handheld device restrictions.

According to the TPD, speeding, impaired driving are the top three causes of traffic-related deaths in Arizona.

Officers say it will also use funds to "reduce pedestrian and bicycle collisions and provide a safe environment for all roadway users" through enforcing traffic violations committed by pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.

A public awareness campaign is also a component of the Occupant Protection Traffic Grant. Per the TPD, it will hold 'car seat check events' featuring classroom and hands-on training from Certified Car Seat Technicians.

The GOHS is a cabinet agency that creates programs, influences policy and increases public awareness related to issues of highway safety.

