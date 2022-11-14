More than 3 million fentanyl pills confiscated at Port of Nogales over weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Five illegal drug seizures in four days revealed more than a combined 3 million fentanyl pills making their way through the Port of Nogales, according to Port Director Michael Humphries.
Humphries shared on Twitter that the total drugs seized included:
- more than 3 million fentanyl pills
- 19.5 lbs of fentanyl powder
- 251 lbs of meth
- 47 lbs of cocaine
- 2.6 lbs of heroin
- approximately 350 'Yaba' tablets
Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
'Yaba,' according to Humphries and CBP, is a pill that combines methamphetamine and caffeine.
Humphries says this was the first Yaba seizure made at a port of entry along the southwestern border of the United States. The pills were hidden inside audio equipment in the back of a vehicle.
The first load seized on Friday, Nov. 11, contained over 1 million fentanyl pills and about 122 pounds of meth hidden in a commercial shipment of more than 2,000 dozen tortillas.
A second shipment of 2,000 dozen tortillas on Friday also contained illegal narcotics: Fentanyl pills, meth, cocaine and heroin, Humphries shared.
Other smuggling techniques included packing the drugs into hidden compartments in vehicles—a car's gas tank, the front frames rails and quarter panels, according to Humphries.
