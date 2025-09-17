More than 140 pounds of methamphetamine seized at I-19 checkpoint

A Mexican national was arrested on Sept. 8 after more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine was found hidden in his car at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint.

According to a post on one of the U.S. Border Patrol's Twitter feeds, A Border Patrol canine team working at the checkpoint alerted agents to an odor coming from a Chevrolet SUV with Sonoran license plates.

The SUV was pulled to the side for a secondary inspection, the post said. A more in-depth search revealed more than 100 plastic packages containing the meth, concealed throughout the vehicle.

The street value of the drugs was estimated to be in excess of $1 million dollars.

The suspect, in the United States on a non-resident visa, was arrested at the scene, the post said.