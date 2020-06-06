More than 100 people march near downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. -- More than 100 people marched near downtown for equality.

Protesters started at Dunbar Pavilion, and made their way to Estevan Park, before taking over the streets again.

It was peaceful.

Isis Doty-Scott was leading the march.

She’s 16 years old.

“I want my people to be able to walk without fear. We shouldn’t be scared of the police. They’re here to protect, but they are killing so many of my people and it’s wrong,” she told KGUN9.

Doty-Scott says this march was about standing up against police brutality in America.

“I just want every person of color to know that I am here for you. I am speaking for you and as scared as I am, I’m here and I’m speaking out,” she added.

Speaking out, she says, against all injustice.

“I want America to realize that everybody deserves equality no matter your color,” said Doty-Scott.

She says now is the time to make themselves heard.

“This is a very important movement. This will go down in history. We are here and we’re not going to let you oppress us anymore. We refuse. We’re here to speak. We’re here to scream. We’re here to voice our anger. And we’re here to demand our change,” she added.