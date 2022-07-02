Watch Now
More than 1,700 without power near Oro Valley

TEP outage map shows smaller outages in other areas
Posted at 7:57 PM, Jul 01, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. — An outage has knocked out power for 1,742 Tucson Electric Power customers in Oro Valley.

It is effecting homes between La Cañada Dr. and Oracle from Hardy Rd. to just north of Lambert Ln.

The map shows that outage started around 6:30 p.m. It does not give a time they expect power to come back on.

The cause of this outage is under investigation.

