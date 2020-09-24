More ramadas, outdoor fitness stations to open at Tucson parks next week

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Parks and Recreation said Thursday that more ramadas, outdoor fitness stations, and amenities at local parks will reopen Monday, Sept. 28.

On that day, staff will begin taking down caution tape on all medium-sized ramadas around town, installing safety signs, and cleaning equipment.

In addition, the city will open eight extended season swimming pools for high school swim team use only. All other pools and splash pads remain closed.

Tucson Parks and Recreation recommends the following:

All groups keep to 10 individuals or fewer

Parks amenities users maintain a minimum of 6 feet of distance from anyone they do not live with

Stay home if feeling sick

Follow all other CDC guidelines to keep safe.

Last month, smaller amenities at Tucson parks reopened, including all outdoor sports courts, all park restrooms, and horseshoe pits.