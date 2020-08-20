Some Tucson park amenities to reopen starting Aug. 21

TUCSON, Ariz. — Some amenities at Tucson parks will begin reopening later this month.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Tucson Parks and Recreation says the phased reopening will begin on Aug. 21.

Small ramadas at the city's parks will reopen on that date, with reservations for parties of 10 people or fewer available starting Aug. 28. All medium and large ramadas will remain closed.

On Aug. 24, city workers will replace caution tape around playgrounds with signs encouraging social distancing. The playgrounds will be cleaned and inspected daily, the city said.

Also reopening on Aug. 21 are all outdoor sports courts, all park restrooms and horseshoe pits. Sports fields have remained opened, but on Aug. 21 the city will allow reservations again. Existing reservations for those times will be honored as well.

The city is still encouraging social distancing while at parks, including six feet of separation and groups of 10 people or fewer.

For more information, head to the city's website.