MORE INFO: 3-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound, father left firearms unsecured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 has obtained an interim complaint detailing the events surrounding the death of a 3-year-old boy in South Tucson on Wednesday morning.

The document says 23-year-old Anthony Noriega, the father of the boy killed, was getting ready for work when he heard a loud bang and then saw his child on the floor.

Noriega admitted to leaving firearms unsecured around the house. He also claimed he saw two of his children observe him place the firearm in a drawer. He said the boy knew a gun was in the drawer.

The father also claimed he always left a round in the chamber.

When police arrived at the scene after the shooting was reported, they observed the father with the child covered with blood. The cops observed the child suffered a "gunshot wound."

Anthony said "he was aware of the danger," according to the document.

He said he knew his son was becoming more explorative with climbing things around the house to access certain areas.

Officers observed multiple firearms in the house after obtaining a search warrant, the document says.

The father said the room used by the children had firearms in it.

KGUN 9 will be following this story.