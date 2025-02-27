Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

MORE INFO: 3-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound, father left firearms unsecured

The father of the boy admitted to leaving firearms unsecured around the house, document says
Screenshot 2025-02-27 122734.png
KGUN9
KGUN 9 has obtained an interim complaint detailing the events surrounding the death of a 3-year-old boy in South Tucson on Wednesday morning.
Screenshot 2025-02-27 122734.png
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 has obtained an interim complaint detailing the events surrounding the death of a 3-year-old boy in South Tucson on Wednesday morning.

The document says 23-year-old Anthony Noriega, the father of the boy killed, was getting ready for work when he heard a loud bang and then saw his child on the floor.

ORIGINAL STORY

Noriega admitted to leaving firearms unsecured around the house. He also claimed he saw two of his children observe him place the firearm in a drawer. He said the boy knew a gun was in the drawer.

The father also claimed he always left a round in the chamber.

When police arrived at the scene after the shooting was reported, they observed the father with the child covered with blood. The cops observed the child suffered a "gunshot wound."

Anthony said "he was aware of the danger," according to the document.

He said he knew his son was becoming more explorative with climbing things around the house to access certain areas.

Officers observed multiple firearms in the house after obtaining a search warrant, the document says.

The father said the room used by the children had firearms in it.

KGUN 9 will be following this story.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Disaster_Relief_FULLSCREEN_SOCALWILFFIRE.png

National News

Donate to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires

Scripps News Staff

Teacher of the Year Awards
Find the stories in your neighborhood