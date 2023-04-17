More I-10 closures and lane restrictions to begin April 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of more construction work coming to I-10 this week.
East- and westbound I-10 will be restricted between Alvernon Way and Kolb Road nightly from 8 p.m. Monday, April 17, to 5 a.m. Friday, April 21, for pavement work.
🚧 I-10 Work - Tucson 🚧— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 17, 2023
The following ramps will be closed for pavement work:
- 8 p.m. Monday, April 17, through 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 18: The westbound on- and off-ramps at Ajo Way will be closed
- 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 19: The eastbound on- and off-ramps at Palo Verde Road and Kino Parkway will be closed.
- 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, through 5 a.m. Thursday, April 20: The westbound on-ramp and the eastbound off-ramp at Palo Verde Road will be closed.
- 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, through 5 a.m. Friday, April 21: The westbound on-ramp at Alvernon Way will be closed.
ADOT also letting commuters know a 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place, and speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph.
