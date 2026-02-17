More details released on officer-involved shooting on Southside

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team issued a news release Tuesday on an officer-involved shooting that took place on Jan. 23.

According to the news release, Tucson Police officers located an occupied stolen vehicle near South Sixth Avenue and West Valencia Road on Jan. 23 at around 5:30 p.m.

Officers worked with the air support unit and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, the news release said.

Officers did not follow, but the air support unit was able to keep an eye on the vehicle, which eventually came to a stop at an apartment complex at 6200 S. Campbell Ave.

The occupants of the vehicle were seen getting out and walking within the complex.

Officers initiated contact with two of the alleged suspects, and identified themselves as law enforcement, the news release said. The suspects ran as they were given commands to stop.

Officers chased the suspect they believed to be the driver of the stolen vehicle between parked vehicles.

Officers contacted the suspect as he laid on the ground, the news release said. The suspect pointed a firearm at officers and pulled the trigger. The suspect's weapon never fired off a round.

One of the officers shot and struck the suspect with his department-issued firearm, the news release said.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital.

The officer who fired his weapon was identified in the news release as Anthony Weeks, a 10-year veteran of TPD.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Frankie Felipe Silvas. Silvas has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, misconduct involving weapons-prohibited possessor and narcotic drug sales.

The University of Arizona Police Department is the lead investigating agency for this officer-involved shooting.