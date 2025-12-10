More details released in officer-involved shooting case on Eastside

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has released more details for the Nov. 23 fatal shooting by Tucson Police.

According to the news release, the 35-year-old man was shot and killed after a prolonged armed standoff in a southeast-side neighborhood

At just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 23, officers from TPD’s Operations Division East responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 9000 block of East Cooper Street.

A juvenile reported that his father, Brett Jividen, had threatened him with a firearm.

When officers arrived, they safely evacuated two additional children from the residence, but Jividen remained inside and barricaded himself.

TPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team and the Hostage Negotiations Unit were called in to assist. Negotiators attempted repeatedly to communicate with Jividen, but efforts were unsuccessful, police said. During the standoff, investigators obtained a warrant to enter the home.

Officers used technology to monitor Jividen’s movements and saw him holding a black handgun.

At one point, he tossed the weapon across the room, but later retrieved it. Police say Jividen eventually walked out the front door and pointed the handgun toward officers.

Multiple SWAT members opened fire, striking him. Tucson Fire Department paramedics moved in immediately to provide aid, but Jividen was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or community members were injured.

TPD identified the officers who fired their weapons as Detective Steven Acevedo (20-year veteran), Officer Joseph Jensen (13-year veteran), Officer Chad Barker (11-year veteran), and Officer Alexander Bianchi (8-year veteran).

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT) was activated to conduct an independent criminal investigation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is serving as the lead agency. A parallel administrative review of officer actions will be carried out by TPD’s Office of Professional Standards.

Once investigations are complete, the findings will be forwarded to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

