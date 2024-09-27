Moon rises on Nightfall's 32nd edition Friday night

Old Tucson Studios is set to kick off the 32nd edition of Nightfall, a haunted town experience that has become a Tucson tradition.

The event, which opens September 27th at 6 p.m., promises new thrills alongside beloved favorites, making it Southern Arizona's most immersive Halloween attraction.

“Nightfall has been an institution in Tucson for many, many years,” said Ken Korpi, entertainment manager at Old Tucson Studios. “We are bringing it back to what it once was, and we’re doing it by responding to what Tucsonans want.”

This year's Nightfall includes six outdoor "scare zones" and four original haunted houses.

One haunt, Dabney’s Fun House, will feature clowns whose "idea of fun is a little different than yours and mine," Korpi said.

Other experiences include Mirror Prison, the Bloodletting, and Hell's Gate, centered around a portal to hell opened by Nightfall's villain, the Demon Queen.

For those looking for less fright, Nightfall offers a range of family-friendly activities.

"We have a massive amount of food and drink options, carnival games, and even a petting zoo," Korpi explained.

Visitors can also purchase "Scare Me Not" necklaces to avoid interactions with actors wielding chainsaws or other spooky characters.

Nightfall runs Thursdays through Sundays from September 27 to October 27.

With hundreds of actors and staff working to make this year's event possible, Old Tucson Studios hopes to create lasting memories for both new and returning guests.

“It’s a cool thing to have been here in 1993 and now come back in 2024 to see what these characters are up to,” Korpi said.

