Monster monsoon storm leaves trail of damage in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friday night’s intense monsoon storm left behind damage to homes across Tucson, downing dozens of trees and power lines.

Some of the most dramatic damage came at the Langley Gardens Condo Complex on the East Side. The people living there are still trying to process it two days later.

“We were just in shock. And we’re still in shock,” said resident Joe Wetzel. He and his wife are grateful; their unit was somehow unscathed.

But the buildings next door were battered by fallen trees and strong wind.

Wetzel says the storm felt more like a hurricane he had experienced.

“The thing about the hurricane was, you knew it was coming,” he explained. “You planned for it and you expected the worst. This, it had the same kind of effect as the hurricane that I’d been through did… This was just totally unexpected.”

The American Red Cross tells KGUN that people in 13 different units at the complex here have received assistance, anything from medicine to a place to stay.

There have not been reports of any serious injuries, but a long clean-up is ahead.