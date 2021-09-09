Monster monsoon leaves Tucson roofers flooded with calls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This year’s incredible monsoon has wreaked havoc on roofs across Southern Arizona.

The seemingly relentless rain has meant relentless work for Tucson roofing companies.

“The amount of rain and the amount of hail and the wind, I haven’t seen it like this in probably my lifetime in Tucson, and I’ve been here 45 years,” said Dominic Glaser, sales manager at America’s Best Roofing Company.

Wait times just for an inspection can range anywhere from a week to three months. Some roofers in town had to stop taking new customers.

Glaser explains that the combination of hail, wind-driven rain and the sheer amount of water that has fallen over the area has led to more frequent and more severe roof damage.

Segio Jimenez, co-owner of America’s Best Roofing Company, says the summer’s workload has tripled compared to last year.

He has about 15 crews working on 15 to 30 roofs each week. He even hired crews out of Texas to help meet the soaring demand here.

“Just this monsoon, and we’re talking the last 60 days, probably between 2,000 to 3,000 leads… folks that need some kind of work done,” Jimenez said.

After a couple of dry monsoons recently and industry discussion about a potentially rainy monsoon this year, Jimenez says his team was ready for the storm of new business.

“We prepared for it ahead of time,” he said. “We stacked up on our crews. We made sure that all of the materials that we order regularly were all stocked with our supplies. And we made sure our scheduler was on her ‘A-game.’”

Jimenez believes that’s helped him better handle what’s been a stressful summer for many others in the business.

“Grateful. Very gracious to be in an opportunity to help,” he said.

America’s Best Roofing Company donates a roof to a family in need each year. Jimenez says this year the company plans to donate two roofs sometime this fall, after his crews catch up on the jobs that have been piling up because of the monsoon.

----

