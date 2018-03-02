Monster Jam returns to Tucson with four new trucks

Fair
Monster Jam returns to tucson with new trucks.
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson, start your engines!
Monster Jam is rolling into town and ready to crush a few parked cars along the way this weekend.
This year's event is full of thrills for the entire family with four shows beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday, there's a Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. - noon, and the actual event will be from 1 - 7 p.m. Sunday's event starts at 1 p.m.
You can snag your tickets at monsterjam.com.
If you need a little inspiration, Monster Jam's promotional video will surely get your engine going.
This is the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, and the world-class athletes hoping to cruise home with the championship are:
Monster Jam is also bringing four new trucks that are making their debut appearances in the old pueblo.
Some lucky children at the Ronald McDonald House got a sneak peek, and were able to meet Monster truck driver Camden Murphy before the big event.