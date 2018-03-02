Monster Jam returns to Tucson with four new trucks

Matt Sterner
7:48 AM, Mar 2, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson, start your engines!

Monster Jam is rolling into town and ready to crush a few parked cars along the way this weekend. 

This year's event is full of thrills for the entire family with four shows beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday. 

On Saturday, there's a Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. - noon, and the actual event will be from 1 - 7 p.m. Sunday's event starts at 1 p.m. 

You can snag your tickets at monsterjam.com.

If you need a little inspiration, Monster Jam's promotional video will surely get your engine going.

This is the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, and the world-class athletes hoping to cruise home with the championship are:

  • Grave Digger 
    • Driven by Krysten Anderson
    • The first ever female Grave Digger driver and 4th Anderson legacy family member to drive
  • El Toro Loco
    • Driven by Armando Castro
  • Monster Mutt Dalmation 
    • Driven by Cynthia Gauthier
  • Pirate’s Curse
    • Driven by 2017 “Rookie of the Year” Camden Murphy
  • Alien Invasion
    • Driven by Bernard Lyght
  • EarthShaker
    • Driven by Tristan England
    • Winner of Monster Jam World Finals 2017 “Double Down Showdown”
  • Megalodon
    • Driven by Travis Groth
  • Zombie
    • Driven by Tyler Groth

Monster Jam is also bringing four new trucks that are making their debut appearances in the old pueblo.

Some lucky children at the Ronald McDonald House got a sneak peek, and were able to meet Monster truck driver Camden Murphy before the big event.

