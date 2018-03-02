Monster truck driver pays a visit to kids at the Ronald McDonald House

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
9:12 PM, Mar 1, 2018
52 mins ago

Monster truck driver Camden Murphy showed his soft side today with a visit to kids at the Ronald McDonald House.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Monster truck driver Camden Murphy showed his soft side today with a visit to kids at the Ronald McDonald House.

Murphy drives the Pirate's Curse truck in the Monster Jam triple threat series. He and his crew are in town for the big event this weekend

Before he steps into his truck for the rally, he's stepping out into the community.

The kids and their families are also invited to the opening night of the monster truck rally Friday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top