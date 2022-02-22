Watch
Monster Jam returns to Tucson for action-packed weekend after three year hiatus

Celebrating 30th Anniversary
Posted at 9:30 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 11:30:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monster Jam is returning to the Tucson Arena after a three year hiatus Friday, March 25 - Sunday, March 27.

This return also marks Monster Jam's 30th Anniversary.

The schedule of events is as follows:

  • Friday, March 25, 2022
    • Event starts at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 26, 2022
    • Event Times from 1-7 p.m.
    • Pit Party open from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. 
      • Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry
  • Sunday, March 27, 2022
    • Event starts at 1 p.m.

Attendees get to see 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits, going head-to-head for points in freestyle, skills, donuts and racing competitions.

A winner will earn an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals this May in Orlando, Florida to compete for the title of World Champion.

The tuck lineup includes:

  • Jailbird driven by Kaylyn Migues
  • Megalodon driven by Bernard Lyght
  • Jurassic Attack driven by Dave Olfert
  • Rockwell Red driven by Travis Mowery
  • Scooby-Doo driven by Myranda Cozad
  • Earth Shaker driven by Tristan England
  • Grave Digger driven by Brandon Vinson
  • Extreme Attitude driven by Travis Mowery

Ticket prices range from $20 - $55. Pit passes also cost $20 for enjoying a VIP experience.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can do so by visiting Monster Jam's profile through TicketMaster.

----

