Monster Jam returns to Tucson for action-packed weekend after three year hiatus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monster Jam is returning to the Tucson Arena after a three year hiatus Friday, March 25 - Sunday, March 27.

This return also marks Monster Jam's 30th Anniversary.

The schedule of events is as follows:



Friday, March 25, 2022

Event starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Event Times from 1-7 p.m. Pit Party open from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry

Sunday, March 27, 2022

Event starts at 1 p.m.



Attendees get to see 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits, going head-to-head for points in freestyle, skills, donuts and racing competitions.

A winner will earn an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals this May in Orlando, Florida to compete for the title of World Champion.

The tuck lineup includes:



Jailbird driven by Kaylyn Migues

Megalodon driven by Bernard Lyght

Jurassic Attack driven by Dave Olfert

Rockwell Red driven by Travis Mowery

Scooby-Doo driven by Myranda Cozad

Earth Shaker driven by Tristan England

Grave Digger driven by Brandon Vinson

Extreme Attitude driven by Travis Mowery

Ticket prices range from $20 - $55. Pit passes also cost $20 for enjoying a VIP experience.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can do so by visiting Monster Jam's profile through TicketMaster.

