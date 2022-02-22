Monster Jam returns to Tucson for action-packed weekend after three year hiatus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monster Jam is returning to the Tucson Arena after a three year hiatus Friday, March 25 - Sunday, March 27.
This return also marks Monster Jam's 30th Anniversary.
The schedule of events is as follows:
- Friday, March 25, 2022
- Event starts at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Event Times from 1-7 p.m.
- Pit Party open from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry
- Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Event starts at 1 p.m.
Attendees get to see 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits, going head-to-head for points in freestyle, skills, donuts and racing competitions.
A winner will earn an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals this May in Orlando, Florida to compete for the title of World Champion.
The tuck lineup includes:
- Jailbird driven by Kaylyn Migues
- Megalodon driven by Bernard Lyght
- Jurassic Attack driven by Dave Olfert
- Rockwell Red driven by Travis Mowery
- Scooby-Doo driven by Myranda Cozad
- Earth Shaker driven by Tristan England
- Grave Digger driven by Brandon Vinson
- Extreme Attitude driven by Travis Mowery
Ticket prices range from $20 - $55. Pit passes also cost $20 for enjoying a VIP experience.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can do so by visiting Monster Jam's profile through TicketMaster.
