TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a hot Saturday morning and afternoon, storms and scattered showers came through during the evening before dissipating around 10pm. That pattern of high chances for afternoon storms will continue throughout the week.

The increase in moisture will make southern Arizona just a little bit cooler as temperatures will be in the high 90s and low 100s to start off the week. By next weekend, it will be hotter and drier.