Monsoon storms cause damage to neighborhoods in Tucson

During monsoon storms leaky ceilings, flooded homes and fallen trees are common—and the home repairs to fix them might take longer than expected.

“It just started cats and dogs pouring,” said Oro Valley homeowner, Stephen Zimmerman.

The heavy rain took out part of his tree with branches landing in the driveway.

“With all the wind and the rain, I never heard the tree break,” said Stephen’s wife, Leanna Zimmerman.

“We didn’t discover that until we came over—the storm was over within an hour it was just there and then it was gone,” she added.

Along with the tree damage, the Oro Valley homeowners added a leaky ceiling to their list of monsoon damage.

“Our garage has sheet rock on the ceiling and so it was just coming down really hard and we have five buckets picking it up,” said Leanna.

Flooding is another issue.

“If the porch floods and it gets up high enough, then his office floods and of course that has his desk and his bookshelves,” Leanna said.

The Zimmermans said they called 16 different contracting companies trying to fix some of the damage.

“Every one of them said they were just weeks backed out and that was even just to get someone to look at it and it would be even further out to get the work done. One of the people I talked to said like the first week of October,” said Stephen.

Tree removal was estimated to cost around $400 to $800.

The couple found an alternative.

“The landscapers are all booked and of course there’s trees down everywhere and so he was able to move some of it out of the way and the zoo was actually going to take about a week, they said they would take this for their elephants,” Leanna said.

Sand and sand bags have been delivered!



Be prepared ahead of the forecasted storms this weekend. Come fill sandbags in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field at Reid Park, bring your own shovel! pic.twitter.com/jFgdyV49zn — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) June 16, 2022

With continued strong winds and heavy rain, the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility will have sandbags available at Hi Corbett Field at Reid Park.

——-

Faith Abercrombie is a reporter for KGUN 9. Faith joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University in May. Share your story ideas with Faith by emailing faith.abercrombie@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, or Twitter.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

