Monsoon predicted to be warmer than normal, wetter than last year

TUCSON, Ariz. — The National Weather Service is predicting a warmer than normal monsoon, wetter than last year.

As of now, there are no rain predictions, but when they come, expect storms causing flash flooding, damaging winds, hail and severe lightning.

Monsoon means a large-scale weather pattern that brings on summer thunderstorms. It's when there is a seasonal shift in wind direction that brings increased moisture from the south causing the rainy season.

Safety tips to remember:



Follow the weather forecast, monsoon can develop and move quickly.

Secure objects outside that can blow away or cause damage.

Keep batteries, flashlights and battery-operated radio or TV handy to stay up to date with information if the power goes out.

On Tuesday June 16, the Tucson Department of Transportation will be giving out sandbags at Hi Corbett Field in the East parking lot. This is limited to 10 per person.

Monsoon will run until September 30.

